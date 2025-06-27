Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at National Bankshares

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$37.50 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$35.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.06. Richelieu Hardware has a 1-year low of C$31.81 and a 1-year high of C$43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 37.34%.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada.

