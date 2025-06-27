Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Baird R W cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Winnebago Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.94 million, a PE ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -230.51%.

In other news, Director Kevin E. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,320.60. The trade was a 43.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 9,187.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 26.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

