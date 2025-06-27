Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) & Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ – Get Free Report) and Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Get Alabama Aircraft Industries alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Alabama Aircraft Industries and Rocket Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alabama Aircraft Industries N/A N/A N/A Rocket Lab -44.32% -48.92% -17.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alabama Aircraft Industries and Rocket Lab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alabama Aircraft Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rocket Lab 0 4 7 1 2.75

Valuation & Earnings

Rocket Lab has a consensus target price of $28.10, indicating a potential downside of 22.25%. Given Alabama Aircraft Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alabama Aircraft Industries is more favorable than Rocket Lab.

This table compares Alabama Aircraft Industries and Rocket Lab”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alabama Aircraft Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rocket Lab $436.21 million 37.58 -$190.18 million ($0.40) -90.35

Alabama Aircraft Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rocket Lab.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Rocket Lab shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Alabama Aircraft Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Rocket Lab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Alabama Aircraft Industries

(Get Free Report)

Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc provides aircraft maintenance and modification services to the United States government, foreign governments, and military customers. Its services include maintenance and modification of military transport, tanker, and petrol aircraft airframes; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, such as complete airframe maintenance and repair, and custom air frame design and modification. The company’s services also comprise scheduled and unscheduled maintenance; interior refurbishment and reconfiguration; lavatory, galley, airstair, and auxiliary fuel tank installations; aging aircraft inspection; structural and accident damage repair; manufacturing and parts fabrication; composite repair; service bulletin and AD compliance; component repair and overhaul; EPA approved stripping and painting; CPCP; non-destructive testing; avionics upgrades and installation; and FAA repair station RJ1R454K. Its principal services performed under military contracts are programmed depot maintenance, aircraft modifications, aircraft stripping and painting, rewiring, parts fabrication, engineering support services, system integration of component upgrades, and modification of fixed wing aircrafts. In addition, the company offers airframe corrosion prevention and control, rewiring, and component overhauls, as well as structural, avionics, and other systems modification services. It provides its services directly as a prime contractor or indirectly as a sub- contractor. The company was formerly known as Pemco Aviation Group, Inc. and changed its name to Alabama Aircraft Industries Inc. in September 2007. Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama. On Nov 3, 2011, the voluntary petition of Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc., along with its affiliates, for reorganization under Ch 11 was converted to Ch 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb 15, 2011.

About Rocket Lab

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets. It also designs, manufactures, and sells Electron, a reusable orbital-class small rocket; and the Photon satellite platforms, as well as developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle; conducts remote launch activities; and designs and manufactures a range of components and subsystems for the Photon family of spacecraft and broader merchant spacecraft components. The company serves commercial, aerospace prime contractors, and government customers. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alabama Aircraft Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alabama Aircraft Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.