Bank of America Increases Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Price Target to $70.00

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TEM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

TEM stock opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.76. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 88.27% and a negative return on equity of 533.21%. Tempus AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Tempus AI news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $383,995.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,330.77. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Phelps sold 51,317 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $3,723,561.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,094,844.24. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 609,897 shares of company stock worth $41,397,783. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tempus AI by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

