Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) & theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Critical Contrast

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sify Technologies and theglobe.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $471.80 million 0.85 -$9.17 million $0.04 139.00 theglobe.com N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

theglobe.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sify Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies -2.20% -8.70% -2.15% theglobe.com N/A N/A -1,256.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, theglobe.com has a beta of -1.38, meaning that its stock price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats theglobe.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices. It provides co-location services; and managed hosting services, such as storage, back-up management, performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and management, network availability, server load balancing, managed shared firewall, web server log reporting, and remote and smart hands services. In addition, it offers managed network services; EDGE services; cloud and managed services, including infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, virtual private data center, computing services, IT platform, backup and recovery solution, and content delivery network; remote and onsite infrastructure managed services; and managed security services. Further, the company provides technology integration services; application integration services, which includes talent management, supply chain management, web portal solutions content services, portal development and maintenance, eLearning, digital signature, SAP, Microsoft, Oracle services. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. Sify Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India. Sify Technologies Limited is a subsidiary of Ramanand Core Investment Company Private Limited.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the operation of an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

