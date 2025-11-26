The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Price

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $17.73 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $223,659.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $2,489,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $10,465,000. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

