Groupe la Francaise Makes New $8.37 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 93,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,368,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,330,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.2% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $99.84 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.93.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,190. This represents a 42.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28 shares in the company, valued at $2,836.68. This represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

