Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) & Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) and Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Butler National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Butler National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Butler National and Huntington Ingalls Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 0.00 Huntington Ingalls Industries 1 5 3 0 2.22

Risk & Volatility

Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus price target of $318.57, suggesting a potential upside of 1.25%. Given Huntington Ingalls Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Huntington Ingalls Industries is more favorable than Butler National.

Butler National has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Butler National and Huntington Ingalls Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $83.97 million 2.27 $12.55 million $0.21 11.33 Huntington Ingalls Industries $12.01 billion 1.03 $550.00 million $14.48 21.73

Huntington Ingalls Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Butler National. Butler National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Ingalls Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Butler National and Huntington Ingalls Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 16.60% 22.23% 11.27% Huntington Ingalls Industries 4.54% 11.34% 4.43%

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries beats Butler National on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications to business-size aircraft, which include passenger-to-freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, search and rescue, environmental research, mapping, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, and Cessna aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment manufactures, sells, and services electronics for weapon control systems that are used on government aircraft and vehicles; and sells, installs, and repairs aircraft avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems, as well as troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. Its Professional Services segment manages Boot Hill Casino and Resort, a gaming, dining, and entertainment facility in Dodge City, Kansas. The company acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets; owns properties; and operates a management consulting and administrative services firm that provides business planning and financial coordination to Indian tribes interested in owning and operating casinos. It serves the aviation industry, including owners and operators of private and commercial business and government aircraft and suppliers. Butler National Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in New Century, Kansas.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. It also provides nuclear-powered ships, such as aircraft carriers and submarines, as well as refueling and overhaul, and inactivation services of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. In addition, the company offers naval nuclear support services, including fleet services comprising design, construction, maintenance, and disposal activities for in-service the U.S. Navy nuclear ships; and maintenance services on nuclear reactor prototypes. Further, the company provides C5ISR systems and operations; application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to battlefield decisions; defensive and offensive cyberspace strategies and electronic warfare; live, virtual, and constructive solutions; unmanned, autonomous systems; and fleet sustainment; and critical nuclear operations. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

