Astra Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,095 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Astra Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $233.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. President Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

