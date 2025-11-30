Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Has $15.73 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $278.63 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $280.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Phillip Securities cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

