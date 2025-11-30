C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.30.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $112,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,240.64. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

