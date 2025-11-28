Integrity Alliance LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Integrity Alliance LLC. lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 206,277 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.4% of Integrity Alliance LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

