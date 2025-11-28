Riverwater Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $277.55 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $280.38. The company has a market cap of $4.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

