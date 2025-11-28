NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is GAM Holding AG’s 2nd Largest Position

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 90,187 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 4.5% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $64,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

