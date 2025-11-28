Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $16.99 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Arete boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. CICC Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.81. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

