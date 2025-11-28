Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.6% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $148.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.86. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $144.09 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.