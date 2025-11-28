Colonial Trust Advisors Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises approximately 1.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in CocaCola were worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at about $3,846,270,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 824,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 325,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $314.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,143.60. This trade represents a 70.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

