Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,788 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 570,117 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $103,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 639,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 11,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $242.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.44. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.33 and a 1 year high of $246.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $231.00 price target on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,704.10. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $852,336.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,807.30. This trade represents a 31.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.