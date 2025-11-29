Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $91.29 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,015,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $91,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 277,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 73.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 17.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 143,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 96.3% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $199,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,031,963.40. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $494,318. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $181.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $191.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

