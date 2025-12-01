Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,587 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 109.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 928.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 91.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $72.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 43,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $3,043,070.60. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 193,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,079. This represents a 18.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

