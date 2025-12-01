Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $386,000 Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 113,256 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,262,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,414,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 843,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,970,000 after buying an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 594,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 575,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period.

FIXD stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

