CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1,029.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cameco by 936.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCJ opened at $88.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 0.98. Cameco Corporation has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $110.15.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.72 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 27.0%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. President Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cameco to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

