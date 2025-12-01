Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $455,000 in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. $PRSU

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $43,665,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $14,544,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $12,679,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRSU. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a report on Monday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of PRSU opened at $34.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $970.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $241.02 million during the quarter. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 51.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Barry bought 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,209.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,257.70. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

