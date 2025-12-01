Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,377 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth $51,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 32.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 38.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAAS. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

View Our Latest Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.