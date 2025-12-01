Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 10,850 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Energizer were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Energizer by 108.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Energizer by 28.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Energizer Stock Performance

Energizer stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.63. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.07). Energizer had a return on equity of 161.50% and a net margin of 8.09%.The business had revenue of $832.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.080-0.090 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

