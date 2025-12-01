Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc. $BHC

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bausch Health Cos were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Cos in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch Health Cos in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Cos during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Cos during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Cos in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

BHC opened at $6.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. Bausch Health Cos Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bausch Health Cos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Bausch Health Cos

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

