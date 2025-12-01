Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 142,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,215,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,813.51. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $46.68 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $48.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

