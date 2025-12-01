Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. $GDYN

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $3,876,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 58.5% during the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,623,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after buying an additional 599,293 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 195,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.15 million, a PE ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.07. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $25.50.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 3.42%.The firm had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Grid Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

