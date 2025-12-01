Boston Partners Acquires 987 Shares of NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. $NWPX

Boston Partners raised its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in NWPX Infrastructure were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 20.1% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in NWPX Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 738.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $225,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,147.25. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 8,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $470,186.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,087.87. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 18,210 shares of company stock worth $1,027,347 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWPX Infrastructure Price Performance

NWPX stock opened at $58.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $151.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NWPX shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on NWPX Infrastructure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NWPX Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About NWPX Infrastructure

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

