Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,000 Shares of Kohl’s Corporation $KSS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Barclays increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Kohl’s Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE KSS opened at $24.68 on Monday. Kohl’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.