FWG Holdings LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

FWG Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of FWG Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $233.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.52 and its 200 day moving average is $223.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.78.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

