ING Group, N.V. $ING Position Boosted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its position in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ING Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,894,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,653,000 after buying an additional 185,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ING Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,342,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,078,000 after acquiring an additional 181,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after acquiring an additional 48,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ING Group during the first quarter worth $36,062,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Group by 197.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,667,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,926 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Group Trading Up 0.1%

ING Group stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. ING Group, N.V. has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ING Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ING Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cfra Research upgraded ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ING Group

ING Group Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ING Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.