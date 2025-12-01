Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST Holdings Decreased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 30,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 22.0% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,268,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,310,081,000 after buying an additional 51,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,355,000 after buying an additional 30,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at $16,149,236.88. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $971,793.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,101.64. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 52,720 shares of company stock worth $7,761,212 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $176.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.31%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

