11,808 Shares in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF $PEY Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 425,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 86,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 39,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.3%

PEY stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.