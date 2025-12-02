Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for about 0.9% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 83,859.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $1,580,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $727,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,128,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,341,000.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.04.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 5.93%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $124.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $416,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,220. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $1,000,440.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,693.55. The trade was a 30.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,751 shares of company stock worth $2,148,006 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

