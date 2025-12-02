Bluegrass Capital Partners LP Buys 2,000 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Bluegrass Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 8.2% of Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,759,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 22.0% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,603,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,350,141,000 after buying an additional 400,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 92.4% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.54, for a total value of $309,445.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 14,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,413.90. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $429,501.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,306. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 40,923 shares of company stock valued at $26,007,416 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $640.87 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $680.90 and its 200-day moving average is $706.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $825.00 price target (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.93.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

