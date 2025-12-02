Boston Family Office LLC Sells 1,778 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,451 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,326 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,705,391,000 after purchasing an additional 211,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,947,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,124,524,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,545,371 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,033,208,000 after buying an additional 94,136 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28,080.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,948,000 after buying an additional 3,730,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $795,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE FDX opened at $273.09 on Tuesday. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $302.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.64.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $254.00 to $298.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.54.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

