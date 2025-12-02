Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,166,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,800 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.8% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $201,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,059,063,000 after acquiring an additional 535,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fiserv by 77.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $1,722,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $1,252,260,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,724,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,178,000 after purchasing an additional 287,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.56 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.20.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
