FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 658,807 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,262 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $149,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.9% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 9.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial set a $285.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.54.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $273.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.64. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $302.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

