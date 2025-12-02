Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 848,997 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 46,191.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 850,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $150,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VTV stock opened at $189.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.49 and a 200-day moving average of $180.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $190.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

