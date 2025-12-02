Amerant Bancorp Inc. $AMTB Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $15,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 1,965.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $786.53 million, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

