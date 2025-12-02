Graham Corporation $GHM Stock Holdings Cut by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its position in shares of Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,567 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.12% of Graham worth $65,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Graham alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Graham by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 281,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at about $912,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE GHM opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. Graham Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $605.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Graham had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Graham has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Graham Corporation will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GHM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research cut Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Noble Financial lowered Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Graham

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.