Geode Capital Management LLC Has $15.63 Million Holdings in iRadimed Corporation $IRMD

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRadimed were worth $15,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRMD. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in iRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iRadimed by 132.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iRadimed during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iRadimed by 21.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of iRadimed by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of iRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $451,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,307,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,505,700. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,840,650. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on iRadimed
iRadimed Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $92.31 on Tuesday. iRadimed Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03.
iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. iRadimed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 23.30%. iRadimed has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
iRadimed Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.
About iRadimed
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iRadimed
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.