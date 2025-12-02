Geode Capital Management LLC Has $15.63 Million Holdings in iRadimed Corporation $IRMD

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRadimed were worth $15,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iRadimed alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRMD. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in iRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iRadimed by 132.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iRadimed during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iRadimed by 21.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of iRadimed by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of iRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $451,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,307,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,505,700. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,840,650. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $90.00 price objective on iRadimed in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered iRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of iRadimed to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of iRadimed in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on iRadimed

iRadimed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $92.31 on Tuesday. iRadimed Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. iRadimed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 23.30%. iRadimed has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

iRadimed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

About iRadimed

(Free Report)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.