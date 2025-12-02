Geode Capital Management LLC Has $16.23 Million Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $16,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 10,313.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,233,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the first quarter valued at about $13,726,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ichor by 42.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,663,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,602,000 after buying an additional 496,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ichor by 143.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 304,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Price Performance

Ichor stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $568.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.82. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.14 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Ichor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.140-0.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICHR. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on Ichor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Ichor from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 130,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,059.83. The trade was a 8.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Recommended Stories

