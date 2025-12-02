Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited $HELE

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $15,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 30.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 985,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 229,104 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 332,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 316,755 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 72,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,392.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 90,640 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HELE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $75.68. The company has a market capitalization of $450.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

