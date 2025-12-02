Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,733,000 after purchasing an additional 116,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,073,000 after buying an additional 261,212 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 110.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,716,000 after buying an additional 520,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,930,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at $192,965,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $330.00 target price on Duolingo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Baird R W upgraded Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Duolingo from $425.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.53.

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $537,649.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 37,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,588,715.12. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,471 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.79, for a total transaction of $434,377.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 111,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,541,871.14. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 86,452 shares of company stock valued at $21,421,632 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo stock opened at $185.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.27 and a 52 week high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.14 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 40.03%.Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

