Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF $ILTB

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $51.81.
iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile
iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.