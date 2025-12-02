Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFH opened at $129.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.73. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $100.87 and a 52-week high of $133.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

