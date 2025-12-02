Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $234,000 Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 25,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

