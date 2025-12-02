Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,637 iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF $XVV

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 88,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 28.1%

XVV stock opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $459.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.